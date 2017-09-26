EUR/USD: heavy, further declines expected below 1.1770

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1784

The EUR/USD pair trades below the 1.1800 level and at its lowest for this September, accelerating lower after breaking the 1.1820/30 key support. There was no particular catalyst behind the latest decline, but the break of key intraday technical levels. Data released so far on the day has been minor, with a small disappointment coming from Germany, as import prices in September remained flat, against a 0.1% advance expected, although yearly basis, prices rose by 2.1% as expected, but above August figure of 1.9%. The upcoming US session will bring a couple of Fed's speakers, included Yellen, New Home sales for August, and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index, also for August.

Technically, the downward momentum has decelerated, but the risk remains towards the downside as in the 4 hours chart, the price has settled far below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators are now consolidating near oversold territory, with no aims of changing course. The pair has broken below a daily ascendant trend line coming from August 17th low of 1.6617, which in the mentioned chart converges with the 200 SMA around 1.1890. The bearish risk will persists as long as the price remains below that level. The immediate support is now 1.1772, August 26th low, en route to the 1.1730 region. Resistances today come at 1.1850 and the mentioned 1.1890 price zone.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1730 1.1695

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1850 1.1890

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD