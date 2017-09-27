EUR/USD: heading towards 1.1660

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1721

The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1730 early London session, now extending its slide to fresh September lows on the back of solid US data, as Durable Goods Orders increased by more-than-expected in August, reversing July's 6.8% slump. The common currency took a hit from the outcome of German elections, later undermined by resurgent dollar's demand on the back on a confident Yellen, who reaffirmed the hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve. Comments from different US policymakers during this week did little to change this positive sentiment against the greenback, which now seems poised to extend its advance. Still pending or release are US Pending Home Sales figures, and a Trump speech later on the day, expected to speak on the upcoming tax reform.

The pair has confirmed an interim top at 1.2092, an almost 2-year high set this month, and seems now poised to extend the downward corrective movement, as opposing to Fed's position, the ECB has been trying its best to cold down hopes of soon-to-come tightening. The pair is currently challenging a major long term support, the 200 SMA in the weekly chart around the current 1.1720 region, and while it would take a weekly close well-below it to confirm a longer term bearish movement, it's indeed quite relevant, as the decline can accelerate now on a slide below it. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the downside, with technical indicators still heading south, despite being in oversold territory, and the price far below its moving averages, and with the shortest accelerating lower almost vertically, after crossing below the larger ones. Another leg lower from the current level would likely result in the pair testing 1.1661, August monthly low.

Support levels: 1.1730 1.1695 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1825 1.1850

