EUR/USD: heading nowhere around 1.1800
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1795
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1800 ahead of the US opening, unable to advance beyond the level, despite improved market sentiment amid a disappointing EU report weighing on the common currency. The pair advanced up to 1.1837 at the beginning of the day, but eased ahead of London opening, contained however, within a limited range. In the data front, Industrial Production in the EU fell by more than expected in June, down by 0.6%, but up yearly basis by 2.6%, both below market's expectations and following downwardly revised May figures. Anyway, the market is hardly looking to buy the greenback, as last week's softer-than-expected US inflation figures dented the case for a US rate hike in December, with odds now around 40%.
Technically, the pair is holding above its 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators pared their early declines within positive territory in the 4 hours chart, presenting a neutral-to-bullish stance. Still, some follow-through beyond the 1.1820 is required to confirm additional gains ahead, while on the other hand, dips towards 1.1735, will likely attract buying interest.
Support levels: 1.1780 1.1735 1.1690
Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1850 1.1900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.