EUR/USD: heading nowhere around 1.1800

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1795

The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1800 ahead of the US opening, unable to advance beyond the level, despite improved market sentiment amid a disappointing EU report weighing on the common currency. The pair advanced up to 1.1837 at the beginning of the day, but eased ahead of London opening, contained however, within a limited range. In the data front, Industrial Production in the EU fell by more than expected in June, down by 0.6%, but up yearly basis by 2.6%, both below market's expectations and following downwardly revised May figures. Anyway, the market is hardly looking to buy the greenback, as last week's softer-than-expected US inflation figures dented the case for a US rate hike in December, with odds now around 40%.

Technically, the pair is holding above its 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators pared their early declines within positive territory in the 4 hours chart, presenting a neutral-to-bullish stance. Still, some follow-through beyond the 1.1820 is required to confirm additional gains ahead, while on the other hand, dips towards 1.1735, will likely attract buying interest.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1735 1.1690

Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1850 1.1900

