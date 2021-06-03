EUR/USD made a bearish reversal when testing the previous top. As expected in our previous analysis, price action made a bullish ABC pattern.

The EUR/USD is expected to make a full bearish price swing in wave C (pink) after completing a bullish wave B.

This article will review what to expect next from the Elliott Wave analysis, Fibonacci levels, and chart patterns.

Price charts and technical analysis

The EUR/USD made a head and shoulders reversal chart pattern (red boxes). There were also divergence patterns between the tops (purple lines). A strong bearish impulse is expected to be wave 1 (grey). Price action needs to confirm this bearish outlook by breaking and closing (orange arrows) below the 21 ema zone, 144 ema zone, plus support trend line (green). Currently a bullish ABC (orange) is expected to complete a wave 2 (grey). A break below the -61.8% Fibonacci level confirms a wave 3 (rather than a potential wave C). A break above the previous top invalidates this bearish outlook (red circle).

On the 1 hour chart, price action is moving up and down around the 144 ema zone. Usually this indicates a larger range or reversal:

The bulls seem to have completed a 5 wave pattern (green) within wave C (orange). The bearish bounce seems to complete a wave 1 (orange). This was followed by a retracement in wave 2 (orange). There are potential trade setups at the resistance trend line (orange) for a bearish bounce (orange arrow). Also a bearish breakout (orange arrow) could be an option. The main targets are located at the Fibonacci levels. The -161.8% Fibonacci level is located at 1.1915, which is usually the main target of wave 3 (grey).

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.