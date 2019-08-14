EUR/USD has only weak support and may extend falls after downbeat German GDP – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been on the back foot on the trade reprieve and the disappointing German GDP numbers. The technical charts are pointing to further potential falls for the world's most popular currency pair.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is capped by a dense cluster of resistance lines between 1.1184 to 1.1196. This area includes the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the BB 1h-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 200-1h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 5-1d, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Further resistance awaits at 1.1254 where we see the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the previous weekly high, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Looking down, some support awaits at 1.1161 which is the confluence of the SMA 10-1d, the BB 4h-Lower, the BB 15min-Lower, the SMA 100-4h, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
Further support awaits 1.1138, where we see the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Pivot Point one-day S2 meet up.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
