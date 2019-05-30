EUR/USD has one more critical support before a potential avalanche – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is consolidating the losses it suffered on Wednesday and is looking for a new direction. It has one last significant support line before a potential avalanche.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1140 which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the SMA 10-1h, the SAM 5-4h, and the BB 1h-Middle.

Critical support awaits at 1.1107 which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-month Support 1, last week's low, last month's low, and the 2019 low.

Below this level, EUR/USD only has weak support at 1.1071 where two pivot points meet: the one-day S3 and the one-week S2.

In a fast move, EUR/USD could fall all the way to 1.1002 where the Pivot Point one-month S2 awaits.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.1176 which is a dense cluster including the SMA 50-4h, the SMA 10-1d, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 20-4h, and more.

Further resistance awaits at 1.1210 where we see the PP 1d-R3, the previous weekly high and the previous yearly low converge.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

