EUR/USD has more resistance than support ahead of Powell's all-important testimony – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been trading in a narrow range – like other assets – as tension mounts ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. The battle lines are drawn out for the pair.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is mired in the mud of many technical lines around 1.1200. Zooming out, we can see that it faces fierce resistance at 1.1226 where we see a dense cluster including the previous daily high, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, and the SMA 50-1d.

If it succeeds in moving higher, we see that it faces another forest of lines until it reaches another significant convergence at 1.1272 where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 100-1d, and the SMA 200-4h all meet.

Looking down, substantial support awaits at 1.1167 which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1, the PP 1d-S3, and the previous monthly low.

However, if it loses 1.1167, the next cushions are much weaker. 1.1109 is notable – the meeting point of the PP 1w-S2 and the 2019 low.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

