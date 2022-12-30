Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 as markets head toward end of year
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0700 before retreating modestly. The US Dollar weakness despite the souring market mood on the last trading day of the year seems to be helping the pair stay in positive territory amid a lack of fundamental drivers.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2000 following earlier climb
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2050 in the last NA session of 2022. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to outperform the US Dollar, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,820 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high above $1,825 before losing its traction. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.