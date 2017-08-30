EUR/USD Current price: 1.1905

The EUR/USD pair is on retreat mode today, as improved market's mood led the way late Tuesday, backing a dollar's recovery that gained momentum within European trading hours, as worldwide equities stand in the green. The release of strong German inflation figures did little for the common currency, up in August to 1.8% yearly basis, beating previous 1.5% and above market's expectations of a 1.7% advance. Monthly basis, and EU harmonized, inflation was up 0.2%. The dollar got some additional support ahead of Wall Street's opening from a strong ADP survey, which estimates that the private sector added 237K new jobs in August, well above the expected 185K or a previously revised 201K. US Q2 GDP first revision estimates that the economy grew by a 3.0% above the preliminary estimate of 2.6%. Quarterly PCE inflation, however, remained unrevised at 0.3%.

The pair fell down to 1.1893, a fresh weekly low, and seems poised to extend its decline according to the 4 hours chart, as the price has broken below a bullish 20 SMA with a strong downward candle, while technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes from overbought territory, now entering bearish one. Positive dollar news coupling with extreme oversold conditions, resulted in an over 150 pips pullback in less than 24 hours, but would that be enough to call for a top? Well, maybe that seems too bold at the time being, but indeed, a deeper correction is underway, with scope to extend now to 1.1800/20, at least short term.

Support levels: 1.1880 1.1845 1.1810

Resistance levels: 1.1940 1.1990 1.2030

