EUR/USD: getting ready to resume its decline?

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1616

Fed meeting not seen as a game changer this time.

US ADP survey suggests strong job's creation in October.

The EUR/USD pair eases ahead of the US opening, weighed by an upward surprise in the American ADP survey. According to the report, the private sector added 235K new jobs in October, largely surpassing expectations of 200K. The pair has been trading range bound pretty much since early Tuesday, as investors are cautious ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting later today, and the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. This survey, indeed suggests that employment growth remained solid in October, and therefore that the Fed will keep on hiking rates, despite sluggish inflation. Upcoming final US manufacturing PMIs could confirm, or deny this sentiment.

Technically, the pair is gaining downward traction according to the 4 hours chart, as the price broke below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, while also developing now below a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame gyrated south, with the Momentum around its mid-line, but the RSI at 38, this last favoring a retest of October low. Still an early call, a daily close below 1.1575, should favor additional declines towards the long-term static support area around 1.1460.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1625 1.1660 1.1690

