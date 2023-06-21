Share:

The single European currency is trading in a narrow range of fluctuation, currently between the levels of 1,09-1,0930 pending the Fed's Chairman statements later in the day where it is expected to increase volatility.

Tuesday marginally favored the US currency which was supported by economic data released on housing starts in the United States which showed that the conditions for a recession in the world's largest economy are still off the table.

The US dollar also received some small support from pressures on international stock markets as it traditionally acts as a safe haven currency.

The inability of the pair to take any definite direction confirms the thought that the market continues to be under confusion.

The mild bullish momentum that started last week in the wake of the European Central Bank decision appears to be on doubt again and the market is looking for new catalysts that would be able to feed back the euro's bullish momentum.

The overall market picture remains the same with the pair highly sensitive to the outlook for key interest rates from Central banks.

For this reason today's statements by Fed's President are expected with particular interest and are capable of creating significant volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The wait position I think is the best thought in view of Jerome Powell's statements but without moving away from my basic strategy of preferring to buy the European currency in sharp dips.