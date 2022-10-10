The common European currency continues to be under slight pressure after losses suffered on Friday .

Slightly better-than-estimated data on new jobs in the US economy let the Fed's prospects open for keep the aggressive policy on future rate hikes .

At the same time the attack on the Crimean bridge on Saturday morning is heightening concerns that Ukraine's case will have a significant escalation .

It's the first time President Putin has addressed the Kiev regime as terrorist and the world is holding its breath on possible asymmetric reply to this .

In such an environment the stock markets are again under pressure and the US dollar as a safe haven currency receives the benefits .

The European Continent continues to be affected by the energy crisis although the significant reduction in natural gas prices creates some hopes for a de-escalation of inflation pressures

Unfortunately, these hopes are very restrained as alongside the reduction in natural gas prices we have an increase in oil prices after the decisions of OPEC+ to cut the production.

The day is characterized by the loss of important macroeconomic news and combined with the holiday in the United States due to Columbus Day the trading is not expected to have any major surprises .

The pair remains in a mildly bearish channel but after the significant losses of the previous days in which the euro has return back from the 1/1 level to 0,97 again further pressures may be limited for today .

A trading day in a narrow range near to 0.97 level is the most likely scenario for today .