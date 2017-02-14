EUR/USD: GDP in Germany and the Eurozone

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 1.0590. Stop-Loss 1.0635. Targets 1.0590, 1.0535, 1.0500, 1.0485, 1.0400, 1.0350

Buy Stop 1.0635. Stop-Loss 1.0590. Targets 1.0670, 1.0720, 1.0770, 1.0830, 1.0895, 1.0910

Overview and Dynamics

With the opening of today's trading day the US dollar fell on the foreign exchange market. Investors are adjusting their positions ahead of today's speech of Fed Chairman Janet Yellen in the US Congress. Janet Yellen will answer questions about the state of the US economy, the impact on it of a new economic policy of Donald Trump and will not specify the date of the next interest rate increase. Investors estimate the probability of the Fed raising rates in March to 18%. However, if Janet Yellen hints at a rate hike at the March meeting of the Fed, the US dollar could dramatically strengthen the foreign exchange market, including the pair EUR/USD.

As noted yesterday Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, the Fed may not be able to contain price pressures, if the delay in measures to tighten US monetary policy at a later date. Yellen speech begins at 18:00 (GMT + 3).

At 13:00 (GMT + 3) published data on GDP for the 4th quarter and industrial production for December in the Eurozone. If the data confirm that the recovery of the Eurozone economy gained momentum at the end of last year, the euro may be supported. In case of weak data, the ECB's intention to continue to support the European economy through loose monetary policy will receive additional justification. And this is a negative factor for the euro. As stated previously the head of the ECB Mario Draghi, the central bank does not intend to abandon programs to stimulate the Eurozone economy.

Technical analysis

With the opening of today's trading day the EUR/USD pair rose, however, in the early European session, dropping again after the publication of weak data for Germany (Q4 GDP and consumer price index for January). The EUR/USD has broken through the support level 1.0670 (200-period moving average on the 4-hour chart and EMA50 on the daily chart) and continued to decline in the short-term descending channel on the 1-hour chart, the lower boundary of which passes near the level of 1.0550.

Indicators OsMA and Stochastic on the weekly, daily chart unfolded on short positions. The pair EUR/USD also remains in descending channel on the weekly chart, with a lower limit, passing near the level of 1.0200.

The negative dynamics of the pair EUR/USD prevails. In case of breakdown of local support level 1.0590 (February lows) decrease in the EUR/USD resumes.

In case of return above the level of 1.0670 (EMA200 on the 1-hour and 4-hour charts) can revert to the long positions with the targets 1.0770, 1.0830 (EMA144 on the daily chart), 1.0895 (EMA200), 1.0910 (lows reached in the publication day referendum on Brexit and EMA50 on the weekly chart, the July lows).

However, short positions on EUR/USD pair are preferred. The objectives of the likely further reduce pair EUR/USD - 1.0500 levels (lows reached in February 2015, the last wave of decrease in pair with the level of 1.3900), 1.0350 (December low), 1.0200 (the lower line of the descending channel on the weekly chart).

Support levels: 1.0590, 1.0535, 1.0500, 1.0485, 1.0400, 1.0350

Resistance levels: 1.0670, 1.0685, 1.0720, 1.0770, 1.0830, 1.0895, 1.0910

*)presented material expresses the personal views of the author and is not a direct guide to conduct trading operations.