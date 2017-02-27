EUR/USD, GBP/USD Setup Bullish ABC Zigzag to 1.07 and 1.25
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD is building a WXY correction (blue/green) within wave 2 (purple) unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) which invalidates the wave structure. The Fibonacci retracement (purple) levels are potential bouncing spot and reversal levels.
1 hour
The EUR/USD is building an ABC (blue) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation). The EUR/USD could head back to the 1.07-1.0775 resistance area.
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD is still stuck in a larger triangle pattern with support (blue) and resistance (dark red) nearby. A bearish breakout below support (blue) could see price start a wave 3 (green).
1 hour
The GBP/USD is building an ABC (orange) zigzag correction unless price breaks below the 100% level of wave B vs A (invalidation).
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY probably completed an ABC (brown) zigzag correction within a wave 2 (blue) pullback. A break below the bottom of wave 1 (blue line) invalidates the wave structure. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate that the correction is finished.
1 hour
The USD/JPY respected the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate a potential bullish breakout as part of waves 3 (brown/blue).
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.