EUR/USD & GBP/USD: Risk Reversals diverge from the rally in the spot

EUR/USD closed at 1.1749 on Friday; its highest end of the day close since January 2015 and looks set to end higher for the fifth straight month. The spot could test the weekly 200-MA level of 1.0786 if the Eurozone preliminary CPI number betters estimates.

The question is will the near 90 degree rally continue or we are in for a pullback in line with the overbought conditions as shown by the 14-day RSI and weekly RSI.

One-month 25 delta risk reversal diverges

Risk reversal has remained flat lined at 0.25 for last three trading days, even though the spot rallied from 1.1613 to 1.1776. The divergence indicates bull market exhaustion.

GBP/USD - key trend line hurdle breached, but…

GBP/USD rose to 1.3159; its highest level since September 2016. The pair breached the resistance offered by the trend line sloping downward from the Aug 2015 high and late May 2016 high.