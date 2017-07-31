EUR/USD & GBP/USD: Risk Reversals diverge from the rally in the spot
EUR/USD closed at 1.1749 on Friday; its highest end of the day close since January 2015 and looks set to end higher for the fifth straight month. The spot could test the weekly 200-MA level of 1.0786 if the Eurozone preliminary CPI number betters estimates.
The question is will the near 90 degree rally continue or we are in for a pullback in line with the overbought conditions as shown by the 14-day RSI and weekly RSI.
One-month 25 delta risk reversal diverges
- Risk reversal has remained flat lined at 0.25 for last three trading days, even though the spot rallied from 1.1613 to 1.1776. The divergence indicates bull market exhaustion.
GBP/USD - key trend line hurdle breached, but…
GBP/USD rose to 1.3159; its highest level since September 2016. The pair breached the resistance offered by the trend line sloping downward from the Aug 2015 high and late May 2016 high.
- In the last four trading sessions, the spot rallied from 1.30 to 1.3159, however, the risk reversal has not really gathered pace and remains around -40, thus highlighting bull market exhaustion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.