The EUR/USD is showing strong bullish momentum on almost all time frames. A bull flag pattern on the 1 hour chart indicates another bullish swing. The GBP/USD is in a range which requires a clear breakout south or north.
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Overview
The EUR/USD remains in bullish territory as long as price action remains above the 21 ema zone of the 4 hour chart. Price action is expected to retrace back to the shallow Fibs on the 1 hour chart and make a bounce.
The GBP/USD bearish breakout could confirm a bearish wave 3 whereas a bullish breakout indicates a awave 3 of 5 of C.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 25 - 27 April 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail
EUR/USD & GBP/USD Video
