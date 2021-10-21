EUR/USD shorts remain protected below 1.1724, yesterday 1.1721. The line moved 3 pips in 24 hours. A break of 1.1682 then targets 1.1712. Yesterday break 1.1671 target 1.1701, a difference of 11 pips in 24 hours. Bottoms target today 1.1582 and 1.1596, today 1.1594 and 1.1608, a difference of 12 pips. EUR/USD is balanced.

Post these day trades everyday is called , overkill. EUR/USD for the week traded barely 100 pips or 20 pips per day. Nothing exists to write.

The second purpose to day trades beside news are to trade multiple longs and shorts.

5 numbers apply to EUR/USD today 1.1594, 1.1617, 1.1632, 1.1682 and 1.1712. Failure to break above 1.1724 then the big short is upon us.

AUD/USD 5 numbers apply today 0.7463, 0.7482, 0.7489, 0.7521 and 0.7539.

NZD/USD 5 numbers apply today 0.7151, 0.7166, 0.7175, 0.7206 and 0.7225.

EUR/JPY 132.19, 132.44, 132.65, 133.19 and 133.44. Technically, up price is located at 133.53 however EUR/JPY purpose in traduing life is trade between EUR/USD and USD/JPY. Therefore the upper price rarely trades unless a big maket evemt is seen. If 133.53 trades then bonus points are added to profits on the upside then to downside shorts.

GBP/USD 1.3737, 1.3764, 1.3782, 1.3842 and 1.3877.

USD/JPY 113.43, 113.65, 113.92, 114.31 and 114.59.

USD/CAD 1.2267, 1.2291, 1.2307, 1.2361 and 1.2392.

EUR/AUD range today 1.5612 to 1.5458.

USD/CNY and EUR/CNY fix

USDCNY as Written 6.3872 and 6.4055.

ECB yesterday 6.3927, off 55 pips.

EURCNY 7.4305 and 7.4372.

ECB yesterday 7.4302, off 3 pips.

Nearly perfect.

USD/CNY and EUR/CNY today

USD/CNY today 6.3918 – 6.3878.

EUR/CNY 7.4425 – 7.4347.