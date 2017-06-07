EUR/USD: gaining traction on disappointing US data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1385

The EUR/USD pair advanced to its highest in three days following the release of the ECB accounts of the latest policy meeting, revealing that policymakers discussed tapering at the June 7-8 meeting but decided against it because an economic recovery in the euro zone had yet to result in higher inflation. They added that this could be reviewed in future meetings, but remarked the need of being cautious when communicating, to prevent upsetting financial markets. The rally further extended, with the pair nearing 1.1400 ahead of the US opening, after the release of the US ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added far less jobs than expected in June, just 158K against 185K expected, whilst previous month's reading was downwardly revised to 230K from an initial estimate of 253K. Weekly unemployment claims for the week ended June 30th, came in at 238K missing expectations of 243, whilst the May trade balance posted a larger-than-expected deficit of $46.5B.

The EUR/USD pair currently trades at 1.1384 after printing a daily high of 1.1397, heading into the US session with a positive tone, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is above its 20 SMA and a key Fibonacci support at 1.1380, whilst technical indicators head north above their mid-lines, although with the momentum limited. Beyond 1.1410, the pair can extend its advance up to June high at 1.1445, particularly if upcoming US services PMIs came below expected.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1335 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1410 1.1445 1.1465

