EUR/USD: further upside now seems limited, investors await Catalan decision

Renewed concerns over North Korea kept the US Dollar under pressure through the early North American session on Tuesday and lifted the EUR/USD pair to an over one-week high, beyond the 1.1800 handle. Against the backdrop of yesterday's hawkish comments by the ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the single currency was boosted by data showing a larger-than-expected German trade surplus for August.

The up-move, however, seemed lacking strong follow-through momentum as investors seemed to refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address to the regional Parliament at 16:00 GMT. Should Catalan leader declare independence, it is likely lead to more violence and should bring along some added volatility across EUR pairs.

With short-term technical indicators still holding in bearish territory, the pair's inability to sustain early strength beyond the 1.1800 handle now seems to indicate higher possibilities of a sharp reversal. The bearish expectations would be reinforced once the pair weakness back below 1.1760-50 immediate support.

Below the mentioned support, the pair might turn vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 handle and head towards retesting post-NFP swing lows support near the 1.1670 level.

Meanwhile, on the upside, any meaningful momentum beyond the 1.1800 handle is likely to confront fresh supply near the 50-day SMA hurdle, near the 1.1845 region and only a convincing move above the said barrier would negate any near-term bearish bias.