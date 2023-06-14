Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that yesterday, after the announcement of the US’s CPI, the FX pair rose close to its resistance level at around $1.0830 and then dropped at the current rate of around $1.0786. Today, if it holds above the level of $1.0770-1.0780, we could expect it to test its resistance level again. On the other hand, it should further drop towards its support level at around $1.0730. The direction of the forex pair will be clearer at 21:00 (GMT+3) when the FED’s interest rate decision will be known, as well as the FOMC statement and the economic projections.