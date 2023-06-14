EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that yesterday, after the announcement of the US’s CPI, the FX pair rose close to its resistance level at around $1.0830 and then dropped at the current rate of around $1.0786. Today, if it holds above the level of $1.0770-1.0780, we could expect it to test its resistance level again. On the other hand, it should further drop towards its support level at around $1.0730. The direction of the forex pair will be clearer at 21:00 (GMT+3) when the FED’s interest rate decision will be known, as well as the FOMC statement and the economic projections.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.0800 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0800, back on the bids in the European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Fed policy decision.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2650 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is attempting a rebound toward 1.2650 despite the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar is losing ground amid jittery markets, awaiting the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.