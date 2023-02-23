Share:

The single European currency is in a temporary balance just above the 1,06 level after yesterday's new pressures led it to temporarily break the level.

During yesterday's day, although the climate on the international stock markets was not positive and the messages from last Fed's Minutes meeting was in favor to US currency, the Euro limited the losses without them take large dimensions.

Fed's rhytoric shows it is returning to a more aggressive tone as in the previous vote for 25 basis point increase in key rates there were Fed's members who supported even 50 basis points.

In terms of macroeconomic announcements we did not have any surprises and in general the numbers were within the estimates with very small deviations.

The pair's mildly bearish channel looks to be holding as the European currency is currently unable to find the catalyst to return to strong bullish momentum again.

The aggressive rhetoric of the european central bank that drove the excange rate to the levels of 1,10 was fully digest by market as mentioned several times in previous articles and some new catalyst is needed to refuel some new strong upward momentum.

Something at the moment it does not seem to be happening. But on the other hand the closing in the gap that has been created between the interest rates of the two main Central banks is able to limit Euro's further losses.

Therefore the market remains under confusion and the further direction moves day by day quite bound by the current developments and the announcements of the important macroeconomic data.

Among them, today's announcement on the course of consumers inflation in the eurozone and then the development course of the US economy stands out, and any surprise is capable of giving direction to the pair.

Yesterday's market behavior has confirmed my thinking that although there is an environment of pressures for the European currency these will not become large and the reactions of the Euro will remain in play.

I don't see any signs of a significant change in market behavior and apart if there will be major surprises in the announcements later today I don't see the picture changing significantly.