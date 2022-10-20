EURUSD trades in a bear trend which is punctuated with a huge number of bear flags. The break below support at 9810/9790 could signal a break of the latest flag, but each break only leads to a 3 day drop before the next flag forms.
USDCAD longs at strong support at 1.3690/70 worked perfectly on the bounce to the target of 1.3785/1.3805, with a high for the day here but we have not made any further progress yet.
EURCAD higher towards strong resistance at 1.3600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.3640.
Daily analysis
EURUSD break of support at 9810/9790 targets 9750/40 (there are so many levels because we have traded sideways for so long) & 9720/10. These are minor supports but I would not try longs. Further losses can target 9690/80. Maybe this is where we form the next flag!
First resistance at 9800/9820 but a break higher can target 9870/80.
USDCAD again meets strong support at 1.3690/70. A break below 1.3650 however risks a slide to 1.3610/00, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.3510/1.3490.
Longs at strong support at 1.3690/70 can target 1.3785/1.3805 perhaps as far as 1.3855/75 today. Above 1.3900 can retest last week's high at 1.3957/77.
EURCAD meets strong resistance at 1.3600/20. Shorts need stops above 1.3640.
Minor support at 1.3520/10 was broken but we saw a low for the day exactly at better support at 1.3450/30. Longs need stops below 1.3410.
