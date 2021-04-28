EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2100/10 & bottomed exactly strong support at 1.2055/45.

USDCAD broke support at last week’s low at 1.2465/55 to target the March low at1.2380/60. The pair bottomed exactly here but barely moved yesterday.

GBPCAD minor resistance at 1.7260/70 held perfectly yesterday.

Daily analysis

EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2100/10. A break above 1.2120should be very positive for this week initially targeting 1.2160/70.

The pair bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.2055/45. Further losses today however meet very strong support at 1.2025/15. Longs need stops below 1.2005.

USDCAD's first resistance at 1.2450/70 could see a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.2480.

Support at the March low at 1.2380/60. A break is lower to in the bear trend at1.2300/1.2290.

GBPCAD broke the next target of 1.7275/55 & can retest the recent low at 1.7175/55.A break lower to targets very strong support at 1.7090/70.

Minor resistance at 1.7260/70 held perfectly yesterday but expect strong resistance at 1.7330/50 if we continue higher today.

Chart