EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2100/10 & bottomed exactly strong support at 1.2055/45.
USDCAD broke support at last week’s low at 1.2465/55 to target the March low at1.2380/60. The pair bottomed exactly here but barely moved yesterday.
GBPCAD minor resistance at 1.7260/70 held perfectly yesterday.
Daily analysis
EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.2100/10. A break above 1.2120should be very positive for this week initially targeting 1.2160/70.
The pair bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.2055/45. Further losses today however meet very strong support at 1.2025/15. Longs need stops below 1.2005.
USDCAD's first resistance at 1.2450/70 could see a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.2480.
Support at the March low at 1.2380/60. A break is lower to in the bear trend at1.2300/1.2290.
GBPCAD broke the next target of 1.7275/55 & can retest the recent low at 1.7175/55.A break lower to targets very strong support at 1.7090/70.
Minor resistance at 1.7260/70 held perfectly yesterday but expect strong resistance at 1.7330/50 if we continue higher today.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
