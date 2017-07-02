EUR/USD: further declines likely, but sustainable losses not yet seen

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0676

Broad dollar's strength dominates the FX board this Tuesday, with the EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.0655 achieved early London. The common currency is being weighed by arising political concerns all through the region, but given dollar's recovery against all of its major rivals, it seems the market is ready to retake its long dollar's stance. In Europe, the macroeconomic calendar was light, although the only piece of data released disappointed, as German's Industrial Production contracted by 3.0% during last December and when compared to the previous month. But focus remains in politics, with Marie Le Pen leading polls in France and Angela Merkel's party losing the first spot in polls.

The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly from the mentioned low, but the short term picture is far from suggesting the slide is over, given that technical indicators in the 1 hour chart, are losing upward strength within oversold territory, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope well above the current level. In the 4 hours chart, the price has broken below its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have turned modestly higher within bearish territory, rather reflecting the latest bounce than suggesting further gains ahead. Given that the price has also broke below the major support, now resistance in the 1.0700/10 region, the risk is towards the downside as long as the price remains below it.

Support levels: 1.0650 1.0620 1.0590

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2359

The GBP/USD pair trades sharply lower, not far from a daily low set at1.2346 ahead of the US opening, with the Pound undermined by soft local data that suggests that consumers are feeling the pain of higher inflation. At the beginning of the day, the BRC like-to-like sales fell 0.6% in the year to January, below previous month reading when it stood at 1.0%. House prices also contracted according to the Halifax survey, down by 0.9% during the same month, and rising by 2.4% in the three months to January, from a previous 6.5%. The pair is hovering a few pips above the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, and in the 1 hour chart, the technical indicators have resumed their slides, despite being in oversold territory, whilst the 20 SMA has accelerated its decline above the current level, supporting some additional slides ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator maintains its bearish slope at 25, the 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically far above the current level, while the Momentum indicator has turned flat within bearish territory, all of which supports some further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2460

USD/JPY Current price: 112.45

Bounce not enough to affect the bearish potential. The USD/JPY pair recovered above the 112.00 level after bottoming at 111.58, its lowest since late November, but dollar's advance against the Japanese currency, is within the most tepid across the currency board. Falling US equities and yields favored the safe haven currency, after US 10-year Treasury yields fell to 2.393% after trading at 2.49% on Friday. The pair is finding some traction ahead o Wall Street's opening, as US shares firmed up ahead of the opening. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that technical indicators are heading higher near their daily highs, but the price remains below a bearish 100 SMA, currently at 112.60, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, however, the technical picture is clearly bearish, as technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative territory after correcting oversold readings, whilst the price stands well below bearish moving averages. The 100 DMA stands around 111.55 today, the level to break to confirm a steeper slide towards the 110.00 region.

Support levels: 112.00 111.55 111.20

Resistance levels: 112.60 113.00 113.45

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7616

The AUD/USD pair eased following an on-hold RBA, helped by a stronger dollar, although the decline stalled around 0.7608. The Reserve Bank of Australia had its monetary policy meeting during the past Asian session, and decided to maintain rates at record lows of 1.5%. The statement suggests that the Central Bank will leave rates on hold for now, with investors increasingly beating that the next move will be up. On Friday, the Central Bank will release updates to its inflation and growth forecast, which will offer a clearer picture of what's next for Lowe & Co. The short term picture for the pair is bearish, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator is resuming its decline near oversold readings. In the 4 hours chart, the price has also broken below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost bearish strength, but hold within negative territory, indicating limited buying interest at current levels.

Support levels: 0.7610 0.7575 0.7540

Resistance levels: 0.7650 0.7725 0.7770