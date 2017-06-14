EUR/USD: fresh weekly highs as US data disappoints again

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1251

The EUR/USD pair jumped to a fresh weekly high of 1.1259 so far today, following the release of US May inflation figures and Retail Sales, both missing big. Core CPI came in at 1.7% from previous 1.9% yearly basis, while sales fell by 0.3% monthly basis. The market rushed to sell the greenback ahead of Fed's meeting further pricing in a dovish stance, despite a possible rate hike on the table. Market has largely priced in a 25 bps rate hike, but there's a lot of uncertainty over what will happen then, considering softer macroeconomic figures and political scandals. In the unlikely scenario the Fed fails to provide a hike, dollar will likely slump, but if the Central Bank delivers, attention will turn to the speech and the dot plot.

News released so far in Europe failed to motivate investors, as German inflation matched expectations and previous readings in May, while Industrial Production in the Euro area came in slightly better than expected in April, with no big surprises.

Not far from this year high, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair supports further gains, as the price accelerates above its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have bounced from their mid-lines, heading north within positive territory. But overall, this advance reflects were market will is right now, and is clearly not to buy the greenback.

Support levels: 1.1230 1.1190 1.1160

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1300 1.1345

