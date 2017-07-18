EUR/USD: fresh highs and counting

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1564

The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips below a fresh multi-month high of 1.1567, achieved in the European morning and in spite of soft data coming from Germany. News that his own party is not willing to support Trump's Obamacare repeal bill have put the greenback in sell-off mode, already hit by speculation that the Fed will have to slow its tightening pace after one more rate hike this year. German's ZEW survey released this Tuesday showed that sentiment fell in July, despite the economic outlook remains positive. Economic sentiment came in at 17.5 for the country, down from previous 18.6, while for the whole region, the index resulted at 35.6 from previous 37.2. In the US, export and import price indexes came in better than previous month, but in line with market's expectations, hardly affecting the greenback. Still pending of release are TIC flows for May, but are not expected to have a relevant impact on the USD.

The pair resumed its advance ahead of the US opening, and is still biased higher, despite the wide intraday range and intraday technical overbought readings. In the 4 hours chart, the price has accelerated above all of its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes, whilst technical indicators have partially decelerated, but continue heading north in extreme overbought levels. The pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.1615, May 2016 high, where profit taking could trigger a downward corrective move.

Support levels: 1.1525 1.1490 1.1460

Resistance levels 1.1570 1.1615 1.1645

