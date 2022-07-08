The last day of the week started with new losses for the common European currency as downward broke the level of 1,01 .

With a limited duration pause only managed to partially react yesterday , but without finally being able to defend the level of 1,02 .

Markets show they are trying to elicit some comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde during the day pushing the pair close to the 1/1 level .

While the announcement about the new jobs in the United States is expected later today with particular interest .

As we reported yesterday it is evident that the market are executing '' stop loss '' orders as the breakdown of the 1,0350 level has put many investors who were in favor the euro in a difficult position .

From a technical picture , from one point of view a strong bearish channel has been created, but at the same time, several indicators show that the euro is oversold .

Despite the pressure on the euro we believe that we will see an attempt to defend the level of 1/1 and not break down during the day or if it does it will be of limited duration due to the fresh execution of '' stop loss '' orders .