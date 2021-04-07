In this live forex swing trading idea we cover the forex breakout strategy for EUR/USD live forex swing trade we took this week. We covered the entry, exit reasons and management for EUR/USD swing trade and the importance of psychology in trading forex. On this forex pair we looked to buy the EUR against the USD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible contination higher. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex support zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.

This live forex swing trading video on EUR/USD covers the trading psychology mindset and trading management for our swing forex trade after price bounced from support and showed us possible bullish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live EUR/USD forex swing trade, management and forex breakout strategy video to improve your trading process.

When you will learn this forex breakout trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success.

Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself.