In this live forex swing trading idea we cover the forex breakout strategy for EUR/USD live forex swing trade we took this week. We covered the entry, exit reasons and management for EUR/USD swing trade and the importance of psychology in trading forex. On this forex pair we looked to buy the EUR against the USD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible contination higher. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex support zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video on EUR/USD covers the trading psychology mindset and trading management for our swing forex trade after price bounced from support and showed us possible bullish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live EUR/USD forex swing trade, management and forex breakout strategy video to improve your trading process.
When you will learn this forex breakout trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success.
Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you, trusting your experience and believing in yourself.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.