Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EURUSD daily and 4-hour charts.
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.