EUR/USD Forecast: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1960

US Treasury yields rallied to fresh one-year highs on Friday, backing the dollar.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 83 in March.

EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.

The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. Profit-taking may have taken its toll on the American currency, which anyway finished the day with gains against most major rivals.

On Friday, the macroeconomic calendar included the EU Industrial Production, which rose 0.1% YoY, beating the expected -2.4%. The US published the February Producer Price Index, with the core annual reading up to 2.5% from 2% previously, although below the expected 2.6%. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index in March improved sharply to 83 from 76.8 in February, according to preliminary estimates. On Monday, the US will publish the March NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, and January TIC flows.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair met sellers for a second consecutive day around the 50% retracement of its November/January rally around 1.1970, and the daily chart indicates that further declines are likely, as the pair trades below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one gaining bearish strength. The 200 SMA maintains its bullish slope, currently providing dynamic support around 1.1820. Technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, bouncing from a mildly bullish 20 SMA but below firmly bearish longer ones. Technical indicators hover directionless just above their midlines.

Support levels: 1.1920 1.1885 1.1840

Resistance levels: 1.1975 1.2020 1.2070