EUR/USD Forecast: Will Merkel do “whatever is takes” and boost the euro? Lagarde's 2008 warning weighs

EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid ECB's Lagarde's warnings of a 2008-style crisis.

Fiscal stimulus headlines from the US and the eurozone are awaited in response to coronavirus.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to gains.

If Europe fails to act, it is facing a 2008-style crisis – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's words to European leaders as they try to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. Her stark words have come just one day ahead of the ECB's rate decision.

Her warning is likely based on the worsening situation in the old continent. The death toll in Italy tops 600 and over 10,000 people have been infected. The eurozone's third-largest economy announced severe travel restrictions and air traffic to the country has fallen. Spain, the fourth-largest economy, has shut down schools in Madrid, and France limits gatherings. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that 60-70% of the population will likely be infected by the virus.

EU leaders agreed on a €25 billion fund support businesses affected by the crisis – an allocation deemed as limited in scope. The old continent needs fiscal stimulus that would boost the economy – regardless of the health crisis. If Germany opens its purse strings – and signals that others can follow – the euro has room to rise.

So far, only Italy has pledged extra spending. While Merkel has called for coordination – and said she will do "whatever is necessary", her words were vague and void of details. She still refuses to change the EU's strict rules. If the leader of the continent's largest economy acts – like former ECB president Draghi did in 2012 with his "whatever it takes" speech – the euro can rise.

However, if the ECB acts on its own, it would only push the euro lower. Bond markets are pricing a 10 basis point rate cut from the bank on Thursday – yet the deposit rate is already at -0.50%. Expanding the bond-buying scheme from its current pace of €20 billion per month rate could also weigh on the common currency.

Earlier, the lack of fiscal stimulus has also weighed on the dollar. President Donald Trump failed to appear to a press conference that was touted as an opportunity to present new measures to counter the economic downfall. Investors – who had been buying stocks earlier – moved back to bonds and the consequent drop in yields is weighing on the dollar.

Overall, markets depend on governments splashing the cash – more spending = a higher currency.

Joe Biden's victory in another round of the Democratic Party's primaries has been largely ignored by markets. US inflation figures may be of interest later on.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and momentum is positive. Overall, bulls are in the lead.

Initial resistance is at the daily high of 1.1360, followed by 1.1410, a veteran line, and then by the 2020 peak of 1.1495.

Support is at 1.1275 seen on Tuesday. The early March high of 1.1215 is next, and it is followed by 1.1160 and 1.11.