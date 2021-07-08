EUR/USD Forecast: Will Lagarde lower the euro? ECB's strategic change, dollar dominance point lower

- EUR/USD has been on the back foot as the dollar defies the Fed's dovish minutes.
- The ECB's strategic review is set to move the euro, and uncertainty is high.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the pair is on the verge of oversold conditions.
Dollar strength, now euro weakness? That one-two punch scenario cannot be ruled out as central banks on both sides of the pond dominate EUR/USD movement. However, the European Central Bank's strategic review announcement may include various changes – not necessary ones to push the common currency lower.
The ECB concluded its strategic review on Wednesday – a process delayed due to the pandemic – and will announce the results on Thursday. The main change is set to be abandoning the hawkish inflation target of "below, but close to 2%" and aiming for a symmetric 2% goal. Will that hurt the euro? Not so fast, as such a move is mostly priced.
A bolder and more bearish move for the common currency would be to allow prices to accelerate in order to compensate for previous weaknesses – like the US Federal Reserve. However, German hawks at the Frankfurt-based institution are unlikely to allow higher inflation.
The main market movers could be beyond the headline target, but rather in other areas such as changing the bank's formula for calculating inflation. The ECB could include house prices, thus lifting current Consumer Price Index figures by some 0.2%. That would place the bank closer to its target, thus allowing it to tighten policy earlier – euro-positive.
There are also potential dovish shifts. See the full preview: Three potential EUR/USD movers to watch
Overall, the ECB's special announcement on its strategic review could spark an upswing rather than extend EUR/USD's decline.
Returning to the other side of the pond, dollar strength has perplexed some market observers – especially as it comes amid a drop in US bond yields. Returns on 10-year Treasuries have sunk under 1.30%. Is the greenback receiving safe-haven flows in fear of the Delta covid variant? That is one explanation that could gain traction over time.
In the shorter term, the dollar's drop in response to the Fed's meeting minutes proved temporary. The protocols from the hawkish June meeting – in which the bank signaled it is beginning to consider tapering its bond-buys – showed a more nuanced picture.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
While the Fed acknowledged higher inflation could stick, it seems as patient as ever to see "substantial further progress" in the economy before acting. Without an urge to cut back on support, the greenback retreated from the highs, allowing EUR/USD to recapture 1.18. The currency's quick comeback reflects its resilience, but can it last?
Overall, there is room for EUR/USD to bounce due to a lack of ECB dovishness and a dollar breather.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is entering oversold conditions on the four-hour chart. The Relative Strength Index is flirting with the 30 level, and this implies an upward correction. On the other hand, it is essential to note that the RSI dipped even further in mid-June and stayed there for some time. The rebound took more time to materialize.
Other indicators continue pointing lower. The pair is trading below the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages and momentum remains to the downside.
Some support is at the new three-month low of 1.1781. It is followed by 1.1740 and 1.1717.
Soft resistance is at the former July trough of 1.1808, followed by 1.1835 and then at 1.1885.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
