EUR/USD Forecast: Why Nonfarm Payrolls could trigger a much-needed upside correction

EUR/USD has been extending its decline amid ongoing Fed-related dollar strength.

US Nonfarm Payrolls are left, right and center and are set to trigger high volatility.

Friday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead.

How low can it go? EUR/USD is already at the lowest since early April and looks to be digging the bottom – but a temporary reprieve may arrive in response to the all-important US jobs report.

June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures are forecast to show an increase of 690,000 jobs, up from 559,000 in May – and Bloomberg's "whisper number" is hovering around 800,000. However, there are several reasons to doubt such an outcome. That could allow the greenback to take a breather.

First, economists overestimated increases in the past two months and a third consecutive miss cannot be ruled out. Second, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index for June consisted of a downbeat employment component – 49.9, reflecting contraction in hiring.

Third, if hiring is mostly related to the rapid reopening, it means substantial gains in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which pay relatively lower wages. In that case, wage growth could suffer downward pressure, thus alleviating concerns about rising inflation.

Another aspect is positioning. The dollar has been marching higher since mid-June when the Federal Reserve announced its openness to tightening monetary policy – buying fewer bonds. It may be high time for a correction, and the NFP could be the trigger.

Will a potentially disappointing jobs report change the longer trajectory of the dollar? Probably not. The Fed is indeed leaning toward printing fewer greenbacks, with the hawkish camp becoming larger. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is the latest member to support reducing support, speaking on Thursday and joining Christopher Waller who spoke earlier in the week.

Moreover, the dollar has room to rise against the euro, as the European Central Bank seems keen on maintaining its loose monetary policy. In addition, concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus in Europe – led by the Delta variant – may pile pressures on the common currency.

Nevertheless, there is a good chance that Friday will belong to EUR/USD bulls.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar continues suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing the 30 level once again – thus being close to oversold conditions.

Some support is at the daily bottom of 1.1835, which is also the lowest since June. It is followed by 1.1820, a resistance line from April. Further down, 1.1780 and 1.1740 await the pair.

Resistance is at 1.1880, followed by 1.1910, and then by 1.1950 and 1.1950 – all capped EUR/USD on its way down in the past week.

