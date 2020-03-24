EUR/USD Forecast: Why good news from Italy, the Fed, insufficient for rally, other factors loom

EUR/USD has been on the rise after the Fed's massive QE move and Italy's falling pace of coronavirus deaths.

Reactions to eurozone PMIs and the fate of the US fiscal stimulus are on the agenda.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing an improving picture for the bulls.

Light at the end of the tunnel? Italy – Europe's worst-hit country – has reported fewer coronavirus-related mortalities for the second day in a row. At 601 deaths confirmed on Monday, a total of over nearly 64,000 cases, and a chance that the trend reverses, the picture remains grim. Nevertheless, cautious optimism is boosting sentiment and supporting the euro and broader markets.

The virus is already taking a significant toll. Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for March are pointing to a significant downturn. French Services PMI plunged to 29 – lowest on record – the manufacturing PMI to 42.9, and the composite at 30.2, much worse than expected. Any score below 50 represents contraction, and such figures point to a free-fall.

Germany, the largest economy, saw a similar divergence. Manufacturing PMI came out at 45.7 while the Services PMI dropped to 34.5 points. The composite is 37.2. It is essential to note that the relatively upbeat industrial figure is propped up by a sub-component that counts delays as a positive factor, and thus could be misleading.

EUR/USD is on the rise, also due to dollar weakness. The greenback continues reacting to the Federal Reserve's massive Quantitative Easing program – an open-ended scheme that practically guarantees most US debt and allows direct lending to companies. The unprecedented step – described by some as a "nuclear bomb" – is weighing on the greenback, but could backfire for several reasons, including making an investment in a broad basket of US assets more attractive.

See Why the Fed's unlimited money-printing scheme is dollar positive in coronavirus times – three reasons

After the Fed threw the kitchen sink, the focus is solely on fiscal stimulus coming from politicians. Republicans and Democrats continue scrambling to strike a deal. Senate Democrats have rejected offers by their Republican peers – worth some $1.8 trillion as they claim that it favors corporations over workers. President Donald Trump has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of delaying government aid. In turn, Pelosi is set to present a new program, perhaps reaching $2.5 trillion.

Negotiations led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House minority leader Chuck Schumer. Further headlines are set to rock markets later in the day. Investors want to see a deal, and preferably a larger one.

While European countries are bracing an extension of restrictions, Trump said he does not want the "cure to be worse than the disease" and aims to open the US economy as fast as possible. On the other hand, more and more governors are ordering people to stay at home. James Bullard, President of the Saint Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, said the US economy may require a prolonged shutdown.

Markit's US preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for March will shed some light on how businesses see the upcoming recession.

See Markit US PMI Preview: How bad is bad?

Returning to the old continent, Germany announced a fiscal stimulus bill worth €750 billion as the eurozone's largest economy shows it is serious in ditching its tight policies, at least for now. Berlin is also open to rescuing the Italian economy, a substantial shift from the eurozone's debt crisis days.

Late in the day, Covid-19 reports from Italy's Lombardy region and then for the whole country will likely rock markets. Globally, there are over 382,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 deaths from the respiratory disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart is improving but is still pointing to the downside. EUR/USD continues trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, bears remain in the lead despite ceding some ground.

Euro/dollar continues battling 1.0830, which capped the pair late last week. The break above this line is yet to be confirmed. The next line to watch is 1.0950, which provided support earlier this month and is also where the 50 SMA meets the price. Further up, 1.1050 and 1.11 are eyed.

Support awaits at 1.10760, which temporarily capped EUR/USD on Monday, followed by 1.0720, aline from 2017. Critical support is at 1.0640, 2020 low, and it is followed by 1.0580.