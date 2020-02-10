EUR/USD Forecast: Why bears may overcome oversold conditions and break the double-bottom

EUR/USD is trading around the four-month lows amid upbeat US jobs figures.

Coronavirus headlines and concerns about eurozone growth are set to dominate trading.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing oversold conditions.

Buy the rumor, sell the fact, and then buy again – that is what US dollar bulls have done around the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report. The greenback advanced as leading indicators towards the jobs report hinted that job gains would beat expectations – buying the rumor. It then dropped when the US reported an increase of 225,000 positions, better than 160,000 originally forecast by economists but below the updated estimates – selling the fact.

And now the dollar is on a roll once again. EUR/USD is hovering around the double-bottom of 1.0940 – a price reached on Friday and in early October. Will it break below this level or bounce?

The odds remain in favor of more falls. The greenback still has good reasons to rise, while the euro has its downers. Both Germany and France reported substantial declines in industrial output in December, worse than economists had expected.

While Purchasing Managers' Indexes showed a recovery in sentiment, the hard data – at least for the manufacturing sector – remains depressing. The Sentix Investor Confidence may shed more light on the mood in the old continent.

Viral impact

The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and has already taken the lives of over 900 people, the vast majority in China. Investors are trying to assess the economic impact amid contradicting headlines.

On the one hand, experts assess that the virus may affect up to 500,000 people before it peaks and conferences around the world have been canceled or scaled-down. On the other hand, several factories have resumed work in China after the extended Lunar New Year holidays.

The impact on the dollar is also mixed. While the world's reserve currency benefits from safe-haven flow, the rush into American bonds pushes yields lower and makes the greenback less attractive. On Monday, returns on the benchmark 10-year treasuries are marginally lower – insufficient to help EUR/USD get off the ground. The currency pair may resume its falls once yields flip higher again.

Michelle Bowman, Governor at the Federal Reserve, and Patrick Harker, President of the Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve, will speak later today and may shed some light on monetary policy. However, markets may wait for Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, who testifies on Tuesday.

Overall, coronavirus headlines and the US-eurozone economic divergence are set to move euro/dollar today.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the world's most popular currency pair is just below 30 – indicating oversold conditions and implying a potential bounce. Momentum remains to the downside, and EUR/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Critical support awaits at the 1.0940 double-bottom. It is followed by 1.0925, 1.0905, and 1.0879, which were all low points in 2019.

Resistance is at 1.0965, a temporary support line last week, followed by 1.0985 and 1.1020, which were high points.