EUR/USD Forecast: When a German central banker goes dovish, the only way seems down

- EUR/USD has been on the back foot as a German ECB member has downplayed inflation.
- The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US inflation data.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing the pair is pressured under 1.18.
Is EUR/USD oversold? That could be insufficient to save the world's most popular currency pair from extending its fall. Isabel Schnabel, a German member of the European Central Bank, has said that in all likelihood, inflation will "noticeably" decrease as soon as next year. The doves seem to have won.
Germany suffered from hyperinflation in the 1920s, an experience that shaped the nation's central bankers to avoid price rises at all costs. Despite the rise of headline inflation to 4% YoY in August, viewing it as temporary means the ECB will keep printing euros – whether it comes from one program or another.
More euros printed mean a weaker currency and that has prevented any kind of recovery in EUR/USD. On the other side of the pond, rising prices are also in focus – supporting the dollar. The US reported annual producer price rises of over 8% in August, raising expectations for Tuesday's critical CPI release.
While the Federal Reserve will probably refrain from announcing tapering in its upcoming September meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could hint that such a move would come in the following one. At this point, it depends on CPI more than on anything else.
The Fed currently buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and reducing that amount would boost the dollar. The mere expectation of another month of high prices is keeping the greenback bid. That will likely last until the data is out.
The euro also suffers from uncertainty about the German elections and the safe-haven dollar is supported by concerns about China's backlash against tech companies.
Overall, it is hard to see the euro recovering.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is flirting with oversold conditions according to the Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart. The RSI is at around 30. On the other hand, the break below 1.18 – a support line from last week – resulted in slipping under the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Some support is at the daily low of 1.1770. It is followed by 1.1740, 1.1705 and 1.1665.
Looking up above 1.18, the next lines to watch are 1.1845, 1.1875 and 1.1910.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
