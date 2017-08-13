EUR/USD Forecast: weakness below 1.18 handle likely to be short-lived
Friday's post-US CPI greenback selling pressure seems to have abated, with the EUR/USD pair now entering a bullish consolidation phase above the 1.1800 handle. The slowdown in the US inflation continued in July and has now dampened prospects for a third Fed rate hike action by the end of this year. This coupled with the recent ECB 'taper tantrum' might continue to underpin the shared currency and contribute towards limiting any immediate sharp downslide for the major.
Last week's goodish recovery from sub-1.1700 level, near two-week lows, also marking an important confluence support comprising of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1658-1.1910 upswing and upward sloping 20-day SMA, further reinforced the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the major. Hence, any weakness back below the 1.1800 handle might now be looked upon as a buying opportunity, which should eventually limit any further fall near the 1.1745-35 support area (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level).
Meanwhile, on the upside, the 1.1840-50 horizontal zone is likely to act as immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to dart towards reclaiming the 1.1900 handle. The bullish momentum could further get extended towards 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level resistance near the 1.1950-55 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.