EUR/USD Forecast: weakness below 1.1675 to confirm a fresh bearish break

The EUR/USD pair oscillated in a 15-20 pips narrow trading range through Asian session on Thursday and consolidated overnight rejection slide led by a modest US Dollar uptick. On Wednesday, the pair failed just ahead of the 1.18 handle after solid ADP report and US ISM services PMI, which reinforced market expectations that the Fed would continue to tighten in 2017.

The ADP report showed private sector employers added more than expected jobs in September, despite Hurricane Harvey and Irma, while US services-sector activity grew at its fastest pace in 12-years. Today's focus would be on the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes, which would be looked upon for any clues over the central bank's tapering plans. Later during the day, the US economic release, including the usual weekly jobless claims, trade balance and factory orders data, would be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities ahead of speeches by FOMC members Powell and Harker.

From a technical perspective, sustained trade below 50-day SMA and inability to recover back above the 1.1800 handle now seems to suggest additional near-term downslide. The bearish bias would be further reinforced once the pair weakens back below the 1.1700 round figure mark.

A convincing break below the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.1675 area (23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0341-1.2092 YTD up-move) should accelerate the fall towards the 1.1600 mark en-route a horizontal support near mid-1.1500s. The downward trajectory seems more likely to get extended even below the key 1.15 psychological mark towards an intermediate support near 1.1465-60 zone ahead of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1425 region.

On the upside, the 1.1800 handle remains immediate supply zone to conquer. Even if the pair manages to clear this immediate hurdle, further up-move is likely to be capped at 50-day SMA support break-point, now turned strong resistance, near the 1.1845-50 region. Only a decisive move back above 50-DMA barrier might now negate any near-term bearish bias.