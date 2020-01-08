EUR/USD failed to benefit from Tuesday’s upbeat Eurozone economic data.

Resurgent USD demand exerted some fresh downward pressure on the pair.

Escalating geopolitical tensions held traders from placing aggressive bets.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move to levels just above the 1.1200 handle and came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday. The shared currency failed to benefit from mostly upbeat Eurozone economic data, showing that Retail Sales recorded a growth of 1% on a monthly basis in November and the headline CPI increased to 1.3% YoY rate in December. Bulls seemed unimpressed by some signs of stability in the global financial markets, rather took cues from resurgent US dollar demand.

The greenback remained well supported by some follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. The buck got an additional boost from stronger-than-expected US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, which suggested that the economy remains on a firm footing. In fact, the index improved to 55 in December as compared to 54.5 anticipated and the previous month's reading of 53.9. The pair dropped to an intraday low level of 1.1134 but managed to find some support at lower levels and finally settled near mid-1.1100s.

Meanwhile, a further escalation of tensions between the US and Iran led to a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade on Wednesday. The flight to safety led to a sharp fall in the US bond yields, which exerted some downward pressure on the USD during the Asian session and provided a modest lift to the major. It is worth mentioning that Iran – in retaliation to the US drone strike last week – fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles on US-led forces in Iraq and raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

However, US President Donald Trump’s refrained response to the strikes helped ease market concerns. Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also said that the strike against US forces was “proportionate” and in “self-defence”. He added Iran does not seek an escalation of the war but will defend against aggression. The pair quickly reversed an early uptick to the 1.1165-70 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory.

As investors keep a close eye on fresh geopolitical developments, Wednesday's release of German Factory Orders data might provide some short-term trading impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the ADP report on the US private-sector employment might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bears are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 1.1130-25 region before positioning for a fall towards testing the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards testing 100-day SMA support near the 1.1065 region. The latter coincides with the lower end of a near four-month-old ascending trend-channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1170-80 region ahead of the 1.1200 handle, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards testing multi-month tops, around the 1.1240 region. Some follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark, also marking the top end of the ascending trend channel.