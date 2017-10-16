EUR/USD Forecast: weaker on EU political jitters

The EUR/USD pair started the week with a soft tone amid political jitters affecting the common currency. Over the weekend, the German Social Democrat party beat Angela's Merkel ruling one in Lower Saxony, by winning 35% of the vote. Another factor affecting the common currency today is the looming Catalonia's Puigdemont independence decision, as further chafe with Spain PM Rajoy, could harm confidence in the Union.

Over the weekend, Fed's head Janet Yellen, speaking at the Group of 30 International Banking Seminar, in Washington DC, confirming the strength of the US economy with inflation being a main topic indicating continued gradual increases in interest rates. Nothing new for the market.

The macroeconomic calendar will remain light for today, with the EU just releasing August trade balance figures, hardly a market mover, and the US offering the New York Empire State manufacturing index for October, this last expected at 20.7 from previous 24.4.

The EUR/USD pair´s 4 hours chart shows that the short-term risk is towards the downside as the price is trading below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, at 1.1800 also below all of its moving averages. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have pared their declines, but hold well below their mid-lines, indicating absence of buying interest. The 50% retracement of the same rally is at 1.1775, while the pair has a static support a few pips below the level, in the 1.1760 region. Below this last, the 1.1720 comes next ahead of the critical 1.1660 region.

The pair would need to advance beyond 1.1810 to look a bit more constructive short term, with scope then to extend its advance up to the 1.1840/60 price zone.

