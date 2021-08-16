The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.1766, retreating from near 1.1800. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators remain within positive levels, although heading firmly south and coming from overbought readings. A directionless 100 SMA contained advances, while the 20 SMA keeps heading higher below the current level, providing dynamic support around 1.1750. A break below the latter should open the door for a steeper decline.

Asian and European indexes stand in the red, weighing on US futures. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields ticked lower, with that on the 10-year note currently at 1.27%. On the data front, a holiday in most EU countries kept the local macroeconomic calendar empty. On the other hand, the US has just published the August NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at 18.3, missing the market’s expectations of 29 and contracting from the previous 43.

The greenback is up at the beginning of the week amid a souring market’s mood. Following the release of poor US confidence data on Friday, China published softer-than-anticipated Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, fueling concerns about global growth. The spread of the Delta variant in the US adds to such concerns, alongside political turmoil in the Middle East that could have long term geopolitical implications. The EUR/USD pair trades with a heavy tone, although volumes remain low, maintaining major pairs inside limited intraday ranges.

