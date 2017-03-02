EUR/USD Forecast: weaker ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll release

The greenback is modestly higher against the EUR, with the pair trading around 1.0745, despite another round of encouraging data coming from the EU. The final January services and composite Markit PMIs for the EU ticked higher from initial flash estimates, with the services PMI reaching 53.7 and the composite up to 54.4. German and French figures also beat fists estimates, while Italian and Spanish figures were revised lower. The dollar is benefiting from easing risk aversion, as stocks trade in the green across Europe, although a cautious mode persists ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report.

The American economy is expected to have added 175,000 new jobs in December, whilst the unemployment rate is expected to have remained unchanged at 4.7%. Wages are seen growing at a slower pace than in November. Revisions to previous month job's creation will also gather attention, as the reading disappointed big.

Given that the FED has largely acknowledged that the job's sector has been growing at a solid pace for almost two-years now, the Nonfarm Payrolls report is not what it used to be, as the next FED rate hike, hardly depends on the outcome of it. Still, upbeat figures will likely support the greenback, at least short term, particularly in the EUR and the JPY.

The EUR/USD pair technical picture is bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as the price is below its 20 SMA whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, with limited downward strength. The pair seems poised to test a major Fibonacci support around 1.0710, but seems unlikely it would extend below it ahead of the release. An upward surprise in employment data, could see the pair breaking below the level, with the next supports at the 1.0650/60 region, followed later by 1.0610.

Above 1.0770 on the other hand, the pair has room to extend up to 1.0820/40, with gains beyond it opening doors for an extension up to 1.0930 for early next week.

