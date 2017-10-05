EUR/USD Forecast: weak ahead of Draghi's speech

The dollar eased modestly overnight, but the EUR/USD pair remained contained by selling interest around 1.0900, unable to recover the key threshold. Chinese better-than-expected inflation figures backed an advance in the JPY and the Aussie, weighing on the greenback. The European session, brought some minor releases in Italy and Greece, but attention is centered in ECB's Draghi, who will speak about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives ahead of Wall Street's opening.

In the US, the calendar will remain light, with yet another Fed speaker and some minor reports. Oil stockpiles will be the most relevant release, but as usual, the effect will be limited in the FX board, except within Cad pairs.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair retains the weak tone, but the bearish strength is limited at the time being, given that the Momentum indicator remains flat below its mid-line in the 4 hours chart. The RSI indicator resumed its decline after a limited upward correction, but remains above its previous weekly low. Nevertheless, the upside is well limited, as the price develops below a now bearish 20 SMA, while the daily ascendant trend line broken yesterday held the upside.

The immediate support is 1.0850, followed by 1.0820, this last, the 50% retracement of the post-US election advance and the lowest of the last three weeks. To the upside, 1.0900, the mentioned trend line comes first, followed by the 1.0930/50 region.

