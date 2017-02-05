EUR/USD Forecast: waiting persists, but not for long

The EUR/USD pair was unable to react to the release of European final Markit manufacturing PMIs, still stuck around the 1.0900 level. The sector kept expanding during April, as the final EU PMI printed 56.7 from previous 56.2, slightly below previous estimate of 56.8, but still reaching its highest level in six years. Local PMIs were in line with flash estimates. The US macroeconomic calendar will be light this Tuesday, while the Fed starts its two-day monetary policy meeting, meaning that the market will likely maintain the cautious mood ahead of Wednesday's outcome.

Nevertheless, there's little the US Central Bank can do to revert the negative tone of the greenback, as recent soft data coming from the US, has been barely enough to maintain the ongoing path, but insufficient to force the bank into a rate hike next June.

From a short term point of view, the pair maintains its neutral stance, trading near the higher end of its latest range of 1.0820/1.0950, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price stands a few pips above a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere above their mid-lines. The pair needs to accelerate through 1.0950 to regain the bullish footing, with 1.1000 as the immediate target, en route to 1.1045. 1.0855 remains as the first support, followed by the base of the range at 1.0820. Renewed dollar demand below this last should open doors for a downward move towards 1.0730, where the pair will fill past week's opening gap.

