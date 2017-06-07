EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for US employment clues

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully in a tight 30 pips range this Thursday, but holding near the lower end of its weekly range. Financial markets are seeing little activity today, with European equities hovering around their opening levels and most major pairs also trading in limited ranges, with an exception being CAD crosses, which follow oil's recovery after the API stockpiles report showed a large drawdown in US crude stockpiles.

Attention today will focus on the US ADP report and weekly unemployment claims, ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report, to be released on Friday, and some Fed speakers, although there words will likely had less impact on the market, after yesterday's release of the FOMC Minutes. The final services PMIs for June in the US will also have their saying on the market today, alongside with EIA crude oil stockpiles.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair intraday picture is neutral-to bearish, given that in the 4 hours chart, an advance was contained by a bearish 20 SMA, around 1.1355 today, while technical indicators lack directional strength, holding flat slightly below their mid-lines. A recovery beyond this last will meet next intraday resistance at 1.1380, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, while above this last, the upside will look more constructive, with scope for an extension towards the 1.1420/40 region.

The main support is 1.1290, and only below it the pair an gather bearish momentum, with the next probable bearish targets being 1.1250 and 1.1210.

