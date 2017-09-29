EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for US data near daily highs

The EUR/USD pair advanced early Europe, surpassing Thursday's high by a couple of pips, but mostly hovering around the 1.1800 figure. The release of EU inflation, however, interrupted the advance, as preliminary September figures were below market's expectation. Compared to a year earlier, inflation rose by 1.5%, matching previous month's reading but below expectations of 1.6%, while the core figure fell down to 1.1%, from previous 1.2% and the expected 1.3%.

The headline was not enough to put the common currency under pressure, but indeed, halted the advance ahead of more relevant US data to be released later today. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the country will release its August personal spending and income figures, including Core PCE price index, the number the Fed follows when it comes to decide on rate hikes. Monthly basis, is expected to advance by 0.2% from previous 0.1%, while yearly basis, market forecasts is of 1.5% from previous 1.4%. Later on the day, the US will release the Chicago PMI and the Michigan consumer sentiment index for September.

Across the board, the greenback is aiming to regain some ground, but is generally lower daily basis, only stronger against the Pound after UK's downward revision of YoY Q2 GDP. The EUR/USD pair short term, technical outlook is neutral, as the price settled above a bearish 20 SMA, but technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. Additionally, the price seems unable to extend beyond the 38.2% retracement of this week's slide, around 1.1800, having failed also on Thursday to surpass the Fibonacci resistance.

An upward acceleration through the level on disappointing US data should see the pair extending its recovery towards the 1.1850 price zone, while beyond this last, the next intraday resistance comes at 1.1890. The 23.6% retracement of the same decline at 1.1760 is the immediate support, ahead of the 1.1720 lows set earlier this week. Below this last, the pair has scope to test August low at 1.1661.

View live chart of the EUR/USD