EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for US data
The EUR/USD pair holds near its weekly high of 1.0454 posted achieved overnight, but still trading within a quite limited range alongside with all major pairs, amid winter holidays. There were no major releases so far today, with investors' attention centered in upcoming US data, as the country will release the final revision of the QE GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and Personal Consumption figures, among others. Disappointing figures can be a good excuse to take some profits out of the table, and put the greenback under pressure across the board.
As for the technical picture, the EUR/USD pair has made little progress, with the 4 hours chart showing the price a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA and the Momentum indicator heading nowhere around its mid-line. The RSI indicator however, support some further gains, heading higher around 53.
Friday's high at 1.0480 is the immediate resistance, and the level to surpass to see the pair extending its gains further, up to the 1.0520/40 region. The 1.0420 level is the first intraday support, followed by 1.0390. It would take a break below this last to see the pair resuming its slide towards the year low of 1.0352.
