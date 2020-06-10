EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1366
- US inflation shank by more than anticipated in May, annual CPI at 0.1%.
- The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest decision on monetary policy.
- EUR/USD could extend its rally up to 1.1460 a long-term static resistance level.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh multi-week high of 1.1388, as the market continues selling the greenback ahead of the US Federal Reserve´s monetary policy announcement. The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data, which further exacerbated risk-related trading. Asian indexes managed to post some gains, although European indexes hover around their opening levels, as a wait-and-see stance extends across all financial boards.
The US has just published May inflation data, which was worse than initially estimated. According to the official report, the annual CPI was at 0.1%, while the core reading printed at 1.2%. The figures had no impact on currencies, with EUR/USD hovering around 1.1360.
The focus will be on the Fed’s economic projections, although the market is considering a twist in monetary policy, a yield-curve control. The measure seems a bit too drastic at the time being. Rates are expected to remain on hold and the stimulus program as it is. Powell’s speech will likely center around the high levels of uncertainty and the need to maintain their monetary policy “accommodative.”
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retains its bullish stance ahead of the event, as it continues to post higher highs daily basis. In the 4-hours chart, the bullish potential has moderated a bit, but the risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair develops above all of its moving averages, although with the 20 SMA flat at around 1.1310. The Momentum indicator continues to advance within positive levels, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 70. Further dollar declines should see the pair target 1.1460, a long-term static resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1310 1.1260 1.1220
Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1420 1.1460
