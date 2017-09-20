EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for the Fed

The EUR/USD pair trades at the upper end of its weekly range, hovering a few pips above the 1.2000 figure after printing an early high of 1.2019 today. The pair has traded within a 40 pips range since late Tuesday, as the market entered wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed's monetary policy later in the US afternoon.

The US Central Bank decision will be critical, as despite expected to keep rates on hold, markets are expecting some hawkish tone, in the form of an announcement on trimming the $4.5 trillion balance sheet, accumulated over this last decade. As commented in the FOMC Preview, seems the Fed is between a rock and a hard place, and little room to maneuver in the current scenario.

Levels to watch

The pair has an immediate resistance in the 1.2030/60 region, with gains beyond the level exposing firstly the 1.2101 level, January 2015 high. Beyond it, the rally can extend short term towards 1.2140/60, while a daily close above 1.2100 will open doors for an extension towards 1.2300 in the following days.

1.1910 is the immediate support, ahead of the critical 1.1820, where the pair has the mentioned trend line and a relevant weekly low from August. Further slides below this level will leave the pair poised for a deeper downward corrective movement, down to August 17th low at 1.1661

