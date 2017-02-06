EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for Payrolls at yearly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully around 1.1220 ever since the day started, with FX traders having took a step aside ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The pair was unable to react to the release of EU April PPI figures that anyway were a disappointment, as inflation at factory levels remained flat in the month, while yearly basis, advanced 4.3%, below the expected 4.5% although above previous 3.9%. The fact that the common currency held on to gains after the release, says much about where market sentiment is these days. Stocks, on the other hand, are rallying strongly, with the Nikkei up over 300 points and the German DAX also posting a three-digit gain.
As for the upcoming US employment report, expectations are of another strong figure, with the unemployment rate expected to remain at record lows of 4.4%. Wages are expected to post a soft monthly advance, something that may offset a positive headline, as long as this last don't present a huge deviation from market's expectations.
Overall, the EUR remains strong, while the USD is weak, which means that figures that go alongside with the dominant bullish trend will likely have a stronger reaction that if the numbers go against it.
The level to watch to the upside is 1.1265, as above it the pair will likely extend its advance, with 1.1300 and 1.1345 as the next intraday resistances/bullish targets. Below 1.1200, on the contrary, 1.1160 and 1.1120 are the next supports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.